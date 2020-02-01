CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

CAZ505-020200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 61 44 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-020200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 66 43 56 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 62 46 55 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 64 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-020200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very windy.

Highs near 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 64 46 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-020200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 60 48 54 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 61 49 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-020200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Very windy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to

30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

CAZ508-020200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...

becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 61 48 54 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 65 48 55 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 66 46 55 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 65 46 56 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 66 46 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-020200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 65 46 57 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 66 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-020200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 68 45 55 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 70 44 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-020200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 67 45 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-020200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ511-020200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-020200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 66 47 55 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 47 69 46 57 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ528-020200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 69 46 56 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 72 44 57 / 10 0 10 10

Hollister 44 70 45 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-020200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 73 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-020200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to

30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-020200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 73 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

