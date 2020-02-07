CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

190 FPUS56 KMTR 071101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 60 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-080200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to north 35 to

45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 63 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-080200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 66 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 60. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 60. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 60 47 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 60 48 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-080200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ508-080200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 60 46 58 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 43 63 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 41 65 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 42 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 41 66 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-080200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 66 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 67 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-080200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 68 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 69 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-080200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 66 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-080200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ511-080200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-080200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 64 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 43 66 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 67 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 68 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 39 68 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-080200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 37 71 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-080200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 70 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather