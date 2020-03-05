CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

103 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 58 46 55 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 66 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 64 48 60 / 0 10 10 10

Napa 45 66 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 69 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 61 49 58 / 0 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 48 60 50 57 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 64 49 60 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 48 65 49 60 / 0 0 10 10

Fremont 47 68 48 62 / 0 0 10 10

Redwood City 47 68 48 62 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 47 68 47 63 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 70 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 72 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 72 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 72 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 63 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 64 46 61 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 46 64 43 60 / 0 10 10 10

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 66 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 69 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 67 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 75 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers likely. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 75 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

