San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
CAZ505-010415-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 59 41 58 / 10 0 0
CAZ506-010415-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 67 37 66 / 10 0 0
San Rafael 64 44 63 / 10 0 0
Napa 65 39 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-010415-
North Bay Mountains-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 64 41 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-010415-
San Francisco-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 62 46 60 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 61 47 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-010415-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
CAZ508-010415-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 61 46 60 / 0 0 0
Oakland 64 46 62 / 0 0 0
Fremont 64 44 62 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 64 45 62 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 64 44 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ510-010415-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 67 41 65 / 0 0 0
Livermore 64 41 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ513-010415-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 66 43 64 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 68 41 65 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-010415-
Northern Monterey Bay-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 66 42 62 / 0 0 0
CAZ512-010415-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
CAZ511-010415-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ530-010415-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 64 46 60 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 67 44 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-010415-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 44 62 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 66 41 61 / 0 0 0
Hollister 67 41 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-010415-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 72 44 67 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-010415-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows near 40.
CAZ518-010415-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
333 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 69 40 65 / 0 0 0
