CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 17, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 60 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 67 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 64 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 48 65 45 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-190100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 65 45 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 61 51 61 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 61 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 62 50 62 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 52 64 51 64 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 50 67 49 67 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 66 49 67 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 67 48 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 68 48 69 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 48 68 47 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 70 47 69 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 68 46 69 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 62 46 63 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-190100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

near 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 63 49 63 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 45 60 45 61 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 64 49 65 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 64 45 64 / 10 10 0 0

Hollister 48 64 47 66 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 69 47 70 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Apr 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 68 44 69 / 10 10 0 0

$$

