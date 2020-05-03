CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
_____
285 FPUS56 KMTR 031001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-040100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 46 61 44 64 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-040100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 75 41 79 / 10 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 69 46 73 / 20 0 0 0
Napa 48 71 42 76 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-040100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
70s to 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 72 47 78 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-040100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 63 48 66 / 20 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 51 61 49 63 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-040100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ508-040100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 51 63 49 66 / 20 0 0 0
Oakland 52 67 48 71 / 20 0 0 0
Fremont 53 68 46 73 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 52 68 47 73 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 53 69 46 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-040100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 51 74 46 79 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 51 71 44 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-040100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 52 72 45 76 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 51 74 43 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-040100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 50 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-040100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ511-040100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ530-040100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 64 47 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 50 68 49 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-040100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 66 44 70 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 49 67 42 74 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 50 70 42 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-040100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 75 44 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-040100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-040100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 74 42 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
