CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

073 FPUS56 KMTR 231001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 86 48 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 81 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 83 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 82 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 70 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 72 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 76 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 79 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 79 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 86 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 83 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 81 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 83 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 70 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 74 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 73 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 75 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 83 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

Highs mid 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 83 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

