San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
CAZ505-130100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 62 49 63 / 10 10 0 10
CAZ506-130100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 76 47 76 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 72 53 73 / 0 0 10 10
Napa 54 74 50 73 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-130100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 72 51 72 / 0 10 0 0
CAZ006-130100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 64 54 65 / 10 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 53 61 52 62 / 10 10 0 10
CAZ509-130100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
CAZ508-130100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 66 54 67 / 0 10 0 0
Oakland 56 69 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 56 69 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 56 71 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 71 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-130100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 76 52 76 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 71 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-130100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 74 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 53 77 50 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-130100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 72 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-130100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
CAZ511-130100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ530-130100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 66 52 65 / 0 10 0 0
Big Sur 53 70 49 69 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-130100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 52 66 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 52 71 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-130100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 77 49 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-130100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ518-130100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 77 45 75 / 0 0 0 0
