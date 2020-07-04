CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
209 FPUS56 KMTR 041001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-050100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 49 70 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-050100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 47 92 51 89 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 86 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 50 87 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-050100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 53 90 62 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-050100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 70 55 68 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 65 53 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-050100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
CAZ508-050100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 75 56 72 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 55 77 56 74 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 55 81 56 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 55 83 56 78 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 54 81 55 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-050100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 53 94 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 52 91 55 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-050100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 53 86 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 51 93 54 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-050100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 80 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-050100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-050100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ530-050100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 71 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 80 60 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-050100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 73 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 48 82 54 78 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 51 85 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-050100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Light winds...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 49 90 55 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-050100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-050100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 95 55 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather