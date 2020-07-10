CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

441 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 70 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 94 50 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 86 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 89 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 95 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 63 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 74 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 83 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 97 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 95 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 94 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 78 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 69 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 78 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 72 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 79 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 86 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 90 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 100 55 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather