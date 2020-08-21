CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

_____

790 FPUS56 KMTR 211001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 72 55 70 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 94 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 88 62 87 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 58 90 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-220100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 93 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 74 58 69 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 56 68 56 64 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 77 60 76 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 59 80 60 76 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 61 81 62 81 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 61 84 63 84 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 60 82 61 79 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 63 95 67 95 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 61 92 62 93 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 85 62 85 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 59 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 84 59 80 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-220100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 73 59 72 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 69 87 67 81 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s

Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 75 59 73 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 57 85 61 86 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 59 89 63 88 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 101.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 101.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 92 64 94 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to upper

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 62 96 65 98 / 0 0 0 10

$$

