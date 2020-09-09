CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

_____

064 FPUS56 KMTR 091001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs near 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze with possible smoke and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 74 56 71 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 89 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 60 88 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 58 84 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 89 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 72 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 66 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 81 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 78 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 62 83 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 85 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 82 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 63 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 61 90 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 86 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze with possible smoke and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 73 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze with possible smoke and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 73 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 77 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 72 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 86 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 81 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 91 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

