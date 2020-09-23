CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

111 FPUS56 KMTR 231001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 70 59 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 85 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 84 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 81 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-240100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 82 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 71 60 71 / 0 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 56 67 58 67 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 76 62 77 / 0 0 10 0

Oakland 58 76 62 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 61 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 80 62 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 60 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 88 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 79 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 87 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 78 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ511-240100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 72 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 80 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 73 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 82 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 82 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 90 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

