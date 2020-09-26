CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 72 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 89 59 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 87 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 85 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 85 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 74 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 69 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 78 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 80 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 77 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 81 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 77 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 92 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 87 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 81 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 88 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 78 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 72 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 81 66 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 73 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 81 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 82 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 84 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in

the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 89 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

