CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020
035 FPUS56 KMTR 031001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-040100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 76 55 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-040100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.
Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 51 98 52 89 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 60 93 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 60 90 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-040100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s
to upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 69 94 65 87 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-040100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 59 74 57 70 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 70 56 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-040100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ508-040100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 60 82 58 75 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 60 83 58 76 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 61 86 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 61 89 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 60 85 58 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-040100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs
in the 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 98 59 91 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 63 97 59 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-040100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 62 90 61 83 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 62 98 59 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-040100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 83 55 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-040100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ511-040100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ530-040100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 75 59 72 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 68 90 64 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-040100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 79 56 75 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 63 93 61 86 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 60 92 58 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-040100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 58 95 56 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-040100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs
in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ518-040100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s to
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 60 99 58 96 / 0 0 0 0
