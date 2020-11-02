CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 74 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 86 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 48 81 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-030100-

North Bay Mountains-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 80 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 77 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 72 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 80 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 80 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 82 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 84 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 85 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 83 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 51 89 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 80 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-030100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 77 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 59 81 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 79 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 85 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 45 87 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

201 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 90 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

