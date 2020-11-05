CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

_____

522 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 52 57 / 0 0 20 30

$$

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 83 43 60 / 0 0 20 30

San Rafael 51 81 54 64 / 0 0 20 30

Napa 47 78 50 58 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 79 52 56 / 0 0 20 30

$$

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 71 55 60 / 0 0 20 40

Ocean Beach 52 67 53 58 / 0 0 20 40

$$

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 73 55 62 / 0 0 20 40

Oakland 52 74 55 62 / 0 0 20 30

Fremont 49 75 54 58 / 0 0 20 30

Redwood City 51 77 55 62 / 0 0 20 40

Mountain View 50 73 53 59 / 0 0 20 30

$$

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 82 53 62 / 0 0 20 30

Livermore 49 82 51 60 / 0 0 20 30

$$

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 77 53 61 / 0 0 20 30

Morgan Hill 47 84 50 61 / 0 0 20 40

$$

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 78 50 59 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 72 54 60 / 0 0 20 40

Big Sur 57 79 53 58 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 76 50 57 / 0 0 20 40

Carmel Valley 51 84 50 60 / 0 0 20 40

Hollister 46 82 48 58 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 84 47 61 / 0 0 10 30

$$

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 87 46 59 / 0 0 10 30

$$

