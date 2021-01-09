CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

196 FPUS56 KMTR 091101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

CAZ505-100200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 57 43 57 / 100 0 0 0

CAZ506-100200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 63 33 61 / 90 0 0 0

San Rafael 40 62 42 60 / 80 0 0 0

Napa 37 61 38 58 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ507-100200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 59 42 57 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ006-100200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 59 44 59 / 60 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 58 45 59 / 50 0 0 0

CAZ509-100200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-100200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 59 45 60 / 50 0 0 0

Oakland 41 59 42 60 / 50 0 0 0

Fremont 39 59 38 60 / 20 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 61 41 62 / 40 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 59 38 60 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ510-100200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 61 37 60 / 40 0 0 0

Livermore 36 60 36 61 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ513-100200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 61 39 63 / 20 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 62 37 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-100200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 62 39 63 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ512-100200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

CAZ511-100200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

CAZ530-100200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 62 41 63 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 62 48 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-100200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 63 37 64 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 66 42 67 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 37 62 35 64 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ516-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 65 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ518-100200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 34 64 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

