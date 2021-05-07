CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 60 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 78 45 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 73 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 78 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 77 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 65 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 61 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 66 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 70 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 70 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 71 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 49 70 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 79 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 46 75 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 72 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 76 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 71 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 62 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 68 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 64 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 65 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 70 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 75 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri May 7 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 76 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

