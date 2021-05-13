CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

593 FPUS56 KMTR 131001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 60 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 77 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 74 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 74 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-140100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 82 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 60 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 57 49 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 67 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 65 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 74 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 77 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 71 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 79 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 82 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 77 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 82 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ511-140100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows around

50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 65 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 66 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 66 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 74 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 74 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 84 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 88 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

