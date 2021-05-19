CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 56 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 72 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 67 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 72 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 71 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 61 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 58 48 58 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 63 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 65 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 63 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 65 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 64 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 73 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 46 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 66 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 70 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 64 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 61 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 62 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 60 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 65 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 67 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

