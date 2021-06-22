CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 21, 2021

708 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 65 53 65 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 73 56 77 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 52 75 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 79 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 58 68 / 10 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 54 65 55 64 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 75 60 74 / 10 0 10 0

Oakland 56 73 58 72 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 58 78 58 76 / 10 0 10 0

Redwood City 56 79 58 79 / 10 0 10 0

Mountain View 58 76 59 74 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 81 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 101.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 76 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 78 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 68 53 71 / 20 20 20 20

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 74 57 72 / 20 20 20 20

Big Sur 51 66 50 69 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 71 55 69 / 10 0 10 0

Carmel Valley 52 78 51 75 / 10 0 10 0

Hollister 54 73 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

99 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 80 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 86 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

