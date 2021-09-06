CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 75 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 92 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 93 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 96 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 74 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 67 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 79 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 88 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 82 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 101 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 99 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 89 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 100 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 81 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 77 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 59 83 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 76 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 90 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 92 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

94 to 107. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 94 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 104. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 103 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

