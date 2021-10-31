CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

221 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 61 53 59 / 20 10 80 90

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 65 48 61 / 20 10 70 90

San Rafael 55 67 55 66 / 20 10 60 80

Napa 50 62 50 58 / 20 10 60 80

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 62 53 61 / 20 10 60 80

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 55 64 / 20 20 50 80

Ocean Beach 55 62 55 62 / 20 20 60 80

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 65 56 65 / 20 10 50 80

Oakland 55 65 56 64 / 20 10 50 80

Fremont 52 65 54 64 / 10 0 40 70

Redwood City 53 67 55 66 / 10 10 50 70

Mountain View 52 64 54 64 / 10 10 40 70

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 68 52 65 / 10 10 40 70

Livermore 50 66 52 64 / 10 0 20 50

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 67 54 66 / 10 0 20 60

Morgan Hill 48 67 50 65 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 62 51 61 / 10 10 20 60

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 65 54 68 / 0 0 20 50

Big Sur 48 61 51 61 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 64 51 65 / 0 0 20 50

Carmel Valley 48 65 51 66 / 0 0 20 50

Hollister 48 64 50 64 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 67 48 66 / 10 0 10 30

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 67 46 65 / 10 0 10 40

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather