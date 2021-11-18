CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

857 FPUS56 KMTR 181101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

CAZ505-190200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 58 51 60 / 0 20 60 40

CAZ506-190200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 62 46 63 / 0 30 60 40

San Rafael 49 63 52 65 / 0 20 60 50

Napa 44 59 48 60 / 0 20 50 40

CAZ507-190200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 59 50 59 / 0 20 60 50

CAZ006-190200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 62 53 62 / 0 10 50 50

Ocean Beach 50 60 52 61 / 0 10 50 50

CAZ509-190200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds up to

5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ508-190200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 63 54 63 / 0 10 50 50

Oakland 49 63 53 63 / 0 10 50 50

Fremont 47 64 50 62 / 0 0 20 20

Redwood City 49 65 52 65 / 0 10 30 30

Mountain View 48 62 51 62 / 0 10 30 30

CAZ510-190200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 63 49 63 / 0 10 30 30

Livermore 45 65 49 62 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ513-190200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 65 51 65 / 0 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 46 67 47 65 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ529-190200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 62 47 63 / 0 10 30 30

CAZ512-190200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-190200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-190200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 65 50 66 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 50 63 49 65 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ528-190200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 63 48 64 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 49 67 48 67 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 45 64 47 63 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ516-190200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 70 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-190200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

CAZ518-190200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 18 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

