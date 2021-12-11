CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

_____

681 FPUS56 KMTR 111101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 52 48 54 / 0 30 100 100

$$

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 53 43 54 / 0 50 100 90

San Rafael 41 56 48 57 / 0 10 100 100

Napa 36 52 44 50 / 0 10 100 100

$$

CAZ507-120200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 51 46 50 / 0 30 100 100

$$

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 56 48 57 / 0 10 100 100

Ocean Beach 44 56 48 57 / 0 10 100 100

$$

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 56 49 57 / 0 10 100 100

Oakland 41 57 48 56 / 0 10 100 100

Fremont 38 56 44 53 / 0 0 90 100

Redwood City 41 58 45 57 / 0 0 90 100

Mountain View 39 56 44 54 / 0 0 80 100

$$

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 55 45 53 / 0 0 90 100

Livermore 36 55 42 52 / 0 0 80 100

$$

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 58 43 55 / 0 0 80 90

Morgan Hill 36 57 39 51 / 0 0 70 90

$$

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Patchy fog. A

chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 57 40 53 / 0 0 70 90

$$

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-120200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance

of snow. Rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and a chance of snow. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 60 43 60 / 0 0 40 100

Big Sur 42 57 41 55 / 0 0 30 100

$$

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 36 60 39 55 / 0 0 40 90

Carmel Valley 39 61 40 57 / 0 0 30 100

Hollister 33 56 37 50 / 0 0 40 100

$$

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

fog. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 31 59 32 55 / 0 0 20 80

$$

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and a chance of snow. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 11 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

20s to upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 59 32 54 / 0 0 20 90

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather