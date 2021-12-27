CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

CAZ505-280200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Patchy frost in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 47 36 44 / 100 80 60 60

CAZ506-280200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 48 31 44 / 90 70 50 60

San Rafael 42 51 37 47 / 100 80 50 60

Napa 36 47 33 42 / 90 60 30 50

CAZ507-280200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and

snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. A chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 900 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A chance of snow

showers. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1400 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 46 34 41 / 90 50 40 50

CAZ006-280200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 51 39 48 / 100 90 50 70

Ocean Beach 44 52 40 49 / 100 90 50 70

CAZ509-280200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-280200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 51 41 49 / 100 90 50 70

Oakland 43 51 38 48 / 100 90 40 60

Fremont 41 49 36 47 / 100 90 30 50

Redwood City 42 51 38 49 / 100 90 40 60

Mountain View 41 49 37 47 / 100 90 30 50

CAZ510-280200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 49 33 45 / 100 70 30 40

Livermore 38 47 33 44 / 100 80 20 40

CAZ513-280200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 51 36 49 / 100 90 20 40

Morgan Hill 37 49 33 46 / 100 100 30 50

CAZ529-280200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 51 36 48 / 100 100 40 60

CAZ512-280200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then snow showers and a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning,

then showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2600 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ511-280200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. New snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and snow showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level 2700 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. A

chance of showers. Snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers likely. Highs

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

CAZ530-280200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 55 41 54 / 100 100 30 50

Big Sur 40 51 38 49 / 100 100 40 60

CAZ528-280200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 52 37 50 / 100 100 20 40

Carmel Valley 40 51 37 50 / 100 100 30 60

Hollister 37 48 33 46 / 100 100 20 40

CAZ516-280200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 51 33 48 / 100 100 20 30

CAZ517-280200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. New snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4400 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level

3700 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows near 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely. Showers after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 4400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and snow showers. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

CAZ518-280200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 27 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and snow showers in the

evening, then showers and snow showers likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 48 30 46 / 100 100 20 40

