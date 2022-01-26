CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

172 FPUS56 KMTR 261102

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 60 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 38 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 35 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-270200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 60 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 62 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 60 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 41 63 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 64 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 63 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 36 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-270200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 65 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 62 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 67 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 37 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog and patchy frost.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 68 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 67 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

