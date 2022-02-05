CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 69 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 41 64 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 62 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 61 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 61 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 42 64 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 39 64 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 40 64 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 63 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 36 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 36 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 66 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 66 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 65 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 64 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 67 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 65 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 68 34 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 67 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

