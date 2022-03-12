CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

_____

449 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 58 46 57 / 0 30 40 10

$$

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 30 66 41 65 / 0 40 40 10

San Rafael 41 63 48 63 / 0 20 30 10

Napa 34 65 46 63 / 0 10 30 10

$$

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 67 48 62 / 0 20 30 10

$$

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 61 49 60 / 0 10 30 20

Ocean Beach 43 59 48 60 / 0 10 30 10

$$

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 62 49 62 / 0 10 30 10

Oakland 42 64 49 63 / 0 10 30 10

Fremont 37 68 46 63 / 0 0 20 10

Redwood City 40 67 46 64 / 0 10 20 10

Mountain View 38 66 48 62 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 69 45 65 / 0 10 20 10

Livermore 34 69 43 64 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 35 71 46 66 / 0 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 34 71 41 66 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 36 66 41 64 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 64 45 63 / 0 0 10 0

Big Sur 43 64 45 65 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 68 41 65 / 0 0 10 0

Carmel Valley 40 69 42 64 / 0 0 10 0

Hollister 33 69 39 65 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 28 76 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Mar 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 75 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

