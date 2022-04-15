CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ 863 FPUS56 KMTR 151001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-160100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds around 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 40 57 45 55 \/ 100 30 90 50 $$ CAZ503-160100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ502-160100- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ506-160100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 34 65 41 66 \/ 90 40 90 50 San Rafael 42 65 48 63 \/ 90 30 90 60 Napa 40 63 46 63 \/ 100 20 90 70 $$ CAZ504-160100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 41 64 48 63 \/ 100 30 90 70 $$ CAZ006-160100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 45 59 48 59 \/ 90 20 90 70 Ocean Beach 45 57 48 57 \/ 90 20 90 60 $$ CAZ509-160100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ508-160100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 47 62 50 60 \/ 90 20 90 70 Oakland 46 63 49 61 \/ 90 20 90 70 Fremont 47 66 47 61 \/ 90 10 80 70 Redwood City 45 68 47 63 \/ 90 10 80 70 Mountain View 48 65 50 61 \/ 90 10 80 70 $$ CAZ510-160100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 42 68 46 64 \/ 100 10 80 70 Livermore 44 68 45 63 \/ 90 10 80 70 $$ CAZ513-160100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 47 69 49 65 \/ 80 10 80 70 Morgan Hill 40 70 43 65 \/ 60 10 80 80 $$ CAZ512-160100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ515-160100- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ514-160100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ529-160100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 42 65 43 63 \/ 70 10 80 70 $$ CAZ530-160100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 45 64 49 62 \/ 40 10 80 80 Big Sur 42 62 46 62 \/ 20 10 70 70 $$ CAZ528-160100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 41 65 44 62 \/ 30 10 80 80 Carmel Valley 40 68 46 63 \/ 30 10 80 80 Hollister 39 68 43 63 \/ 40 10 80 80 $$ CAZ516-160100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 37 72 43 68 \/ 10 0 70 70 $$ CAZ517-160100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-160100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. 