CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 57 44 57 / 90 80 80 20

CAZ503-220100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ502-220100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 62 42 65 / 90 80 80 20

San Rafael 47 62 47 65 / 90 80 80 30

Napa 44 59 43 63 / 90 80 80 30

CAZ504-220100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 58 44 62 / 90 80 80 40

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 61 48 60 / 90 90 90 40

Ocean Beach 48 59 48 58 / 90 90 90 30

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 62 50 62 / 90 90 90 40

Oakland 49 62 49 63 / 90 90 90 40

Fremont 46 62 47 62 / 90 90 90 50

Redwood City 46 64 47 64 / 90 90 90 40

Mountain View 48 62 49 61 / 90 90 90 50

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 64 45 65 / 80 90 80 40

Livermore 42 62 45 63 / 80 90 80 40

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows near 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 64 48 64 / 80 90 90 50

Morgan Hill 42 61 44 63 / 80 90 90 60

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ515-220100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ514-220100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 60 44 63 / 90 90 90 50

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 65 49 61 / 80 90 90 60

Big Sur 43 59 44 60 / 80 90 90 60

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 64 46 60 / 80 90 90 50

Carmel Valley 43 64 44 60 / 80 90 90 70

Hollister 42 62 45 60 / 80 90 90 60

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 66 42 64 / 80 90 90 40

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers and snow likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 64 42 62 / 90 90 80 50

