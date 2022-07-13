CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

901 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

CAZ505-131900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 66 53 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-131900-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-131900-

Marin Coastal Range-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ506-131900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 81 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 78 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 80 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-131900-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 86 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-131900-

San Francisco-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 68 55 69 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 64 54 64 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-131900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-131900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 73 58 72 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 60 72 57 74 / 10 10 0 0

Fremont 60 77 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 82 58 80 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 61 77 59 77 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-131900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 82 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 84 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-131900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 82 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 86 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-131900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-131900-

East Bay Hills-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ514-131900-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ529-131900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 76 54 82 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-131900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 72 56 71 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 76 57 81 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-131900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 70 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 80 57 82 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 56 80 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-131900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 90 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 88 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-131900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-131900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

902 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 93 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

