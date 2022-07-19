CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

412 FPUS56 KMTR 191001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 65 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-200100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ502-200100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 88 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-200100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 94 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 64 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 61 52 62 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 71 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 72 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 78 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 81 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 92 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 86 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 59 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-200100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-200100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 77 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 72 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 59 83 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 56 88 56 86 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 103. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 92 57 94 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 63 101 64 99 / 10 0 0 0

$$

_____

