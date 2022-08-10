CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

221 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 69 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-110100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ502-110100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 81 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 84 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 80 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-110100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 85 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 71 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 67 58 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 76 60 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 75 60 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 60 77 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 60 81 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 75 60 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 87 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 85 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 81 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 87 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ515-110100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs near 90.

$$

CAZ514-110100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 80 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 77 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 75 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 81 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 83 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

upper 80s to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 86 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 94 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather