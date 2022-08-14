CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

773 FPUS56 KMTR 141001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-150100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ502-150100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-150100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 94 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 90 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-150100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 95 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-150100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 74 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 69 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-150100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ508-150100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 76 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 60 79 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 82 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 84 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 78 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-150100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 93 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-150100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 86 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 92 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-150100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-150100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-150100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ529-150100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 81 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-150100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 72 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 58 80 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-150100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 72 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 85 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-150100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs 91 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 91 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-150100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-150100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 97 58 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

