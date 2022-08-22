CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 73 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ503-230100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

CAZ502-230100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 96 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 91 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ504-230100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 96 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 75 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 69 57 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 77 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 82 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 82 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 85 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 80 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 97 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 93 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 85 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 92 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ515-230100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ514-230100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs near 80. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 83 55 76 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 74 59 70 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 52 86 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 75 56 69 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 53 85 54 80 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 54 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to

101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 90 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 96 55 97 / 0 0 0 0

