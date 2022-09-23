CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

593 FPUS56 KMTR 231002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

CAZ505-240100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 76 55 79 /

CAZ503-240100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ502-240100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ506-240100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 89 55 91 /

San Rafael 56 88 60 92 /

Napa 54 85 59 89 /

CAZ504-240100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 86 65 90 /

CAZ006-240100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 77 59 79 /

Ocean Beach 56 72 57 74 /

CAZ509-240100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ508-240100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 79 60 82 /

Oakland 58 82 60 84 /

Fremont 56 83 61 88 /

Redwood City 57 86 61 90 /

Mountain View 58 80 62 84 /

CAZ510-240100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 91 61 95 /

Livermore 56 89 62 94 /

CAZ513-240100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 86 62 90 /

Morgan Hill 54 90 61 93 /

CAZ512-240100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ515-240100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ514-240100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ529-240100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 83 57 82 /

CAZ530-240100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 74 58 77 /

Big Sur 57 79 62 79 /

CAZ528-240100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 79 57 79 /

Carmel Valley 54 85 61 87 /

Hollister 53 87 59 89 /

CAZ516-240100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 85 55 88 /

CAZ517-240100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ518-240100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 89 57 94 /

