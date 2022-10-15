CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

_____

313 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 62 54 62 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ503-160100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-160100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 74 50 70 /

San Rafael 53 71 56 73 /

Napa 50 70 52 68 /

$$

CAZ504-160100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 80 54 72 /

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 63 57 65 / 20 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 52 61 56 62 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 66 57 69 /

Oakland 55 67 58 67 /

Fremont 54 69 56 67 /

Redwood City 54 70 56 72 /

Mountain View 55 68 56 67 /

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 77 56 74 /

Livermore 54 78 54 73 /

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 74 56 71 /

Morgan Hill 52 77 53 74 /

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ515-160100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ514-160100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 64 53 65 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 62 54 65 / 20 20 20 20

Big Sur 50 63 49 65 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 63 54 63 / 20 20 20 20

Carmel Valley 52 69 50 72 /

Hollister 51 71 51 67 /

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 76 47 72 /

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 85 46 78 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather