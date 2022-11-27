CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ 929 FPUS56 KMTR 271101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 300 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-280200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 42 60 45 56 \/ 10 10 $$ CAZ503-280200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds... becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ502-280200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds... becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ506-280200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 35 67 37 60 \/ 10 10 San Rafael 44 65 46 62 \/ 10 Napa 39 64 39 58 \/ $$ CAZ504-280200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 45 64 43 57 \/ $$ CAZ006-280200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 45 62 48 59 \/ 10 10 Ocean Beach 46 60 48 58 \/ 10 $$ CAZ509-280200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-280200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 46 62 48 60 \/ 10 Oakland 44 64 47 60 \/ 10 Fremont 42 66 43 57 \/ Redwood City 44 66 46 61 \/ Mountain View 43 63 45 57 \/ $$ CAZ510-280200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 41 66 41 61 \/ Livermore 42 67 41 58 \/ $$ CAZ513-280200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 42 67 44 60 \/ Morgan Hill 41 69 40 59 \/ $$ CAZ512-280200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ515-280200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ514-280200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s. $$ CAZ529-280200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 42 65 42 58 \/ 10 $$ CAZ530-280200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 42 62 45 56 \/ Big Sur 48 65 46 59 \/ $$ CAZ528-280200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 39 67 42 57 \/ Carmel Valley 45 69 44 58 \/ Hollister 39 67 40 57 \/ $$ CAZ516-280200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 35 68 37 60 \/ $$ CAZ517-280200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s. $$ CAZ518-280200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 37 69 37 57 \/ $$