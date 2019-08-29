CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-291100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 99 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 89 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-291100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 95 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-291100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 92 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 94 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 95 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 98 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-291100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68.

Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 95 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 96 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 68 96 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 96 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 97 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-291100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 98 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 67 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 69 97 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-291100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 63 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 66 95 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 97 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 97 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-291100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 96 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-291100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 66 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 97 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-291100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 97 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 67 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 97 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows

64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 97 75 95 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 97 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 98 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 95 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-291100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 90 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 94 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 92 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-291100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 92 67 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-291100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 85 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 74 37 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 57 86 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 89 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-291100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...69 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...67 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 72 60 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 81 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-291100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 76 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 49 89 47 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-291100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to

80 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 81 63 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 96 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 95 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 70 92 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-291100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 81 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 86 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 74 89 72 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-291100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 79 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 87 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 93 71 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

69 to 77.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 93 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 104 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 105 69 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-291100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

65 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 92 to

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 97 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 73 98 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

