Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-122300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

80 to 88. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 97 67 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 96 67 99 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 94 68 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-122300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

79 to 84. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

Mendota 94 62 98 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-122300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 94 59 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 94 60 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 60 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 60 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-122300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

82 to 87. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

Five Points 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 96 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-122300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 61 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-122300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 66 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 66 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 94 62 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 94 63 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 94 61 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-122300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 61 97 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-122300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 94 63 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-122300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 84 to

89. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 95 62 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-122300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 83 to

88. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

McFarland 95 61 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 62 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-122300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

60 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 84 to

89. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 94 71 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 95 67 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Lamont 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

Mettler 92 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-122300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 63 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 54 94 / 0 0 0

Auberry 89 67 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-122300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Springville 89 63 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 91 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-122300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 81 59 85 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 69 32 72 / 0 0 0

Wawona 83 51 86 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 86 55 89 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 59 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-122300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...67 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to

67 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...

54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 70 58 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 76 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-122300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 74 52 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 71 42 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 78 50 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 85 43 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-122300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to

88 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 78 58 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 63 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 87 63 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-122300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 79 58 81 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 55 86 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 67 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-122300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. East winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 85 47 88 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 91 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-122300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 94 66 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-122300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 88 68 92 / 0 0 0

California City 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 92 67 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 60 98 / 0 0 0

