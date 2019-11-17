CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 46 76 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 46 75 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 70 51 73 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 44 74 / 0 0 0

Mendota 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 70 41 74 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 38 74 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 40 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 70 40 74 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 47. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

Five Points 70 43 74 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then haze in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 40 74 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 43 74 / 0 0 0

Hanford 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 49 76 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 46 75 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

Sanger 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Reedley 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Selma 70 43 74 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 69 42 74 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 43 76 / 0 0 0

Tulare 70 43 74 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 43 76 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 47 76 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs around 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 69 40 74 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 41 74 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 38 74 / 0 0 0

Wasco 70 41 75 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 42 75 / 0 0 0

McFarland 71 42 76 / 0 0 0

Shafter 70 43 76 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze, colder. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 54 75 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 48 76 / 0 0 0

Arvin 73 44 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 72 44 78 / 0 0 0

Mettler 71 45 76 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 47 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 73 39 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 69 54 74 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 75 48 80 / 0 0 0

Springville 69 48 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 51 77 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 50 74 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 60 24 65 / 0 0 0

Wawona 70 39 74 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 60 33 66 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 69 42 74 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 49 76 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...59 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...25 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 31 60 / 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 36 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 39 68 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 73 41 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 60 44 66 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 60 33 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 67 43 71 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 71 29 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 49 68 / 0 0 0

Kernville 76 46 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 77 48 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 50 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 42 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 71 51 74 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 48 68 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 66 33 71 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 50 76 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 49 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 43 79 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 56 74 / 0 0 0

California City 77 41 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 77 40 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 77 41 79 / 0 0 0

