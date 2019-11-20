CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

981 FPUS56 KHNX 200701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-200800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 51. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 44 62 / 0 0 0

Avenal 73 45 61 / 0 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 47 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-200800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog through the night. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 44 65 / 0 0 0

Mendota 70 42 61 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 70 41 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-200800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

33 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 38 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 69 41 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 39 60 / 0 0 0

Madera 70 40 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-200800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 44 60 / 0 0 20

Five Points 72 42 60 / 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 73 42 59 / 0 20 0

Kettleman City 74 44 59 / 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ183-200800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs around 65. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 70 40 59 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 41 58 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 42 58 / 0 20 30

Hanford 73 42 57 / 0 20 40

Corcoran 73 42 57 / 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ184-200800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 45 58 / 0 0 30

Clovis 72 45 58 / 0 0 30

Fresno 72 45 58 / 0 0 20

Sanger 73 42 57 / 0 0 20

Reedley 73 42 56 / 0 0 50

Selma 72 43 57 / 0 0 20

Kingsburg 72 42 56 / 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ185-200800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

34 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 34 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 73 42 56 / 0 20 50

Visalia 73 43 56 / 0 20 50

Exeter 74 42 55 / 0 20 70

Tulare 73 43 56 / 0 20 60

Lindsay 74 42 55 / 0 20 70

Porterville 75 45 55 / 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ186-200800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog through the night. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 41 57 / 0 20 60

Allensworth 75 42 57 / 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ187-200800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Areas of

fog. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 74 39 59 / 0 30 50

Wasco 75 42 56 / 0 30 60

Buttonwillow 75 42 57 / 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ188-200800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas

of fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of fog. Areas of

fog. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 75 42 56 / 0 20 70

McFarland 75 43 56 / 0 30 60

Shafter 75 43 56 / 0 30 60

=

$$

CAZ189-200800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of fog in the morning.

Areas of fog. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 52 56 / 0 40 60

Bakersfield 75 48 56 / 0 30 60

Arvin 76 43 56 / 0 40 80

Lamont 76 43 56 / 0 40 60

Mettler 74 43 54 / 0 30 70

=

$$

CAZ190-200800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 41 55 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 70 33 56 / 0 0 40

Auberry 68 45 53 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ191-200800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 75 44 56 / 0 20 80

Springville 70 44 50 / 0 30 90

Tule River Reservation 73 44 52 / 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ192-200800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the

evening shifting to the north with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon, Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Windy.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

52 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 41 51 / 20 30 40

Tuolumne Meadows 52 18 38 / 40 60 70

Wawona 64 29 51 / 20 20 40

Devils Postpile 54 25 38 / 20 70 80

Bass Lake 65 35 51 / 0 20 40

Hetch Hetchy 63 42 54 / 20 30 20

=

$$

CAZ193-200800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow...a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Breezy,

colder. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 23 36 / 0 20 50

Shaver Lake 57 29 42 / 0 20 50

Lake Wishon 58 26 41 / 0 30 70

=

$$

CAZ194-200800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph...southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

70 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, A

20 percent chance of snow after midnight, Gusts up to 50 mph in

the evening. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain, Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 33 51 / 0 20 80

Grant Grove 58 32 40 / 0 30 80

Lodgepole 57 26 38 / 0 30 90

Camp Nelson 65 36 45 / 0 20 90

Johnsondale 69 23 48 / 0 20 90

=

$$

CAZ195-200800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and chance of snow, Northwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Near the crest, snow likely

in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 39 41 / 0 20 80

Kernville 74 38 53 / 0 0 90

Lake Isabella 75 42 53 / 0 0 70

Weldon 72 41 50 / 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ196-200800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 39 44 / 0 50 80

Tehachapi 68 37 45 / 0 30 80

Twin Oaks 69 41 47 / 0 20 80

=

$$

CAZ197-200800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 37 42 / 0 20 80

Frazier Park 67 27 45 / 0 30 60

Grapevine 72 45 51 / 0 30 70

=

$$

CAZ198-200800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 51 to 59.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 44 56 / 0 0 70

Ridgecrest 79 39 58 / 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ199-200800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 79. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 50 54 / 0 0 40

California City 77 38 56 / 0 0 60

Mojave 75 44 54 / 0 0 50

Edwards AFB 77 38 56 / 0 0 70

Rosamond 77 38 56 / 0 20 60

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather