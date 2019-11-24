CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
_____
477 FPUS56 KHNX 240801
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ179-250000-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 37 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to 42.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of
snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to
52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 32 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 68 41 66 / 0 0 0
Avenal 67 40 64 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 67 45 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ180-250000-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
32 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 28 to 36.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 48 to 53. Lows 27 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 68 40 64 / 0 0 0
Mendota 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 67 35 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ181-250000-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.
Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
33 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs
46 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 28 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 67 34 63 / 0 0 0
Merced 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 67 35 63 / 0 0 0
Madera 67 35 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-250000-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
29 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 67 38 65 / 0 0 0
Five Points 67 37 64 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 67 38 65 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-250000-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Lows 33 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 66 35 63 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 66 35 63 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
Hanford 66 36 63 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 66 36 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-250000-
Fresno-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
35 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 46 to
51. Lows 34 to 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs
45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 28 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 67 42 63 / 0 0 0
Clovis 67 40 63 / 0 0 0
Fresno 67 40 63 / 0 0 0
Sanger 67 37 63 / 0 0 0
Reedley 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Selma 66 38 63 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 66 36 62 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-250000-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain
70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 47 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 34 to
39.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 66 38 62 / 0 0 0
Visalia 65 36 62 / 0 0 0
Exeter 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Tulare 65 37 62 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Porterville 66 40 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-250000-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Highs 50 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 28 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 66 35 63 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 66 36 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-250000-
Western Kern County-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain
80 percent. Highs 48 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 47 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 27 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Highs 49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 65 34 63 / 0 0 0
Wasco 65 36 62 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 65 38 62 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-250000-
Eastern Kern County-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows
36 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain
80 percent. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 47 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
32 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 30 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 66 37 63 / 0 0 0
McFarland 66 37 62 / 0 0 0
Shafter 65 38 62 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-250000-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent. Lows 35 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to
52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain
70 percent. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 29 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 64 48 61 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 65 43 62 / 0 0 0
Arvin 65 38 62 / 0 0 0
Lamont 65 38 62 / 0 0 0
Mettler 64 38 61 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-250000-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows
30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to
35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 64 39 58 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 67 30 62 / 0 0 0
Auberry 63 45 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-250000-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 40 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows
31 to 41.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 28 to
38.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 68 40 63 / 0 0 0
Springville 62 40 58 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 64 42 60 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-250000-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to
54 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to
43 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Over
higher elevations, west winds 25 to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at
5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 6 inches. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.
Wind chill readings around 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy. Chance of snow 80 percent.
Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation
80 percent. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 19 at
8000 feet. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet. Highs
29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 63 40 55 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 54 16 42 / 0 0 0
Wawona 63 31 55 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 55 24 45 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 63 33 56 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 64 40 55 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-250000-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at
8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. West winds 25 to
40 mph over higher elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 31 at
5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,
northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings
around 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.
Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest
winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings
around 2 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at
5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...21 to
27 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...
11 to 17 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at
8000 feet. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...7 to 15 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after
midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...
6 to 14 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
31 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 49 24 41 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 54 27 48 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 56 30 48 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-250000-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to
31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to
30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph...west 25 to 40 mph over
higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at
5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,
northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow
70 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.
Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...
10 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Highs 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at
8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
29 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow
40 percent. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...
24 to 30 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 64 30 59 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 53 34 46 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 52 23 47 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 58 34 52 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 62 20 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-250000-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds around
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to
47 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. West
winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of
snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 32 at
5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely.
Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 41 at
5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...
18 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Breezy. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at
8000 feet. Lows 17 to 27.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...
23 to 28 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 54 39 49 / 0 0 0
Kernville 66 36 61 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 66 38 61 / 0 0 0
Weldon 62 40 59 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-250000-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds around
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 30 to
40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight
chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after
midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highs 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows
28 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 26 to
36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 56 40 51 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 59 33 54 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 62 39 55 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-250000-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to around
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, snow. Chance of precipitation
80 percent. Highs 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highs 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of
snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highs 36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 55 39 52 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 57 25 55 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 62 42 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-250000-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 47 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely.
Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51. Lows
27 to 37.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then
chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 24 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 66 38 68 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 67 33 68 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-250000-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Below
the passes, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows
30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Highs 44 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 40 to
49.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 41 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 62 45 64 / 0 0 0
California City 65 32 66 / 0 0 0
Mojave 64 39 63 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 65 32 66 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 66 33 66 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather