CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-260800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 36 58 / 0 0 0

Avenal 65 36 57 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-260800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 38 to 45. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 35 to 42. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 37 57 / 0 0 0

Mendota 63 33 57 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-260800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 49 to

54. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Merced 62 34 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-260800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds

in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 35 57 / 0 0 0

Five Points 63 34 57 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 33 57 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-260800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 38 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 63 33 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 31 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-260800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 47 to

52. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 35 55 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 34 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 37 56 / 0 0 0

Sanger 61 31 56 / 0 0 0

Reedley 61 31 56 / 0 0 0

Selma 61 33 56 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 31 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-260800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 34. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 49 to

54. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 31 55 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 31 55 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 30 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 30 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-260800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

53 to 58. South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to

39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 30 57 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 31 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-260800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 53 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to

39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 28 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 62 31 56 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-260800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 51 to

56. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to

44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 31 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 63 32 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 62 32 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-260800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 41 55 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 37 56 / 0 0 0

Arvin 63 32 57 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 32 57 / 0 0 0

Mettler 62 33 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-260800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Showers, windy. Snow accumulation

up to 17 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 30 50 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 24 53 / 0 0 0

Auberry 56 35 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-260800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with snow showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 31 to

41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and chance of snow showers.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 31 56 / 0 0 0

Springville 56 31 51 / 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 33 53 / 20 0 0

CAZ192-260800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Northwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to

20 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 30 inches. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph...

southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 80 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

20 inches. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 25 at 8000 feet. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 17 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...7 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 29 46 / 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 37 4 36 / 0 0 50

Wawona 51 20 47 / 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 40 12 37 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 53 22 48 / 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 28 47 / 0 0 30

CAZ193-260800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings near zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 29 at

5000 feet...12 to 19 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 27 inches. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

South winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...10 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to

12 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 12 32 / 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 45 24 41 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 44 18 39 / 30 0 0

CAZ194-260800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...

west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph over higher

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 22 to 32 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph...

southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

26 inches. Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...5 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers. Not as cold. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 20 49 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 43 23 38 / 40 0 0

Lodgepole 42 13 37 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 24 44 / 20 0 0

Johnsondale 54 12 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-260800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...18 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Lows 19 to 28 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 23 at 5000 feet...13 to

18 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 29 41 / 20 0 0

Kernville 60 26 53 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 29 54 / 0 0 0

Weldon 57 31 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-260800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then

showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then snow showers, showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of snow

showers. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 31 44 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 25 47 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 29 49 / 20 0 0

CAZ197-260800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 30 to

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 29 44 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 18 47 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 34 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-260800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 59 to 68. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. No snow accumulation. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

46 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow showers. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 37 54 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 33 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-260800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 59 to 68. West winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 80 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. North winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 46 to 55. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in

the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 43 50 / 0 0 0

California City 66 31 54 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 37 53 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 30 55 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 31 55 / 0 0 0

