CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

001 FPUS56 KHNX 270701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-270800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 41 52 / 0 100 70

Avenal 57 42 52 / 0 100 60

San Luis Reservoir 54 44 49 / 20 100 70

CAZ180-270800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 53. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs around

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 40 51 / 30 100 80

Mendota 56 38 51 / 0 100 90

Firebaugh 55 38 50 / 0 100 90

CAZ181-270800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. North

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 34 49 / 30 100 80

Merced 54 37 49 / 0 100 90

Chowchilla 54 36 49 / 0 100 90

Madera 54 36 49 / 0 100 90

CAZ182-270800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 39 to 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 41 52 / 0 100 70

Five Points 56 39 51 / 0 100 80

NAS Lemoore 56 39 52 / 0 100 90

Kettleman City 57 41 54 / 0 100 70

CAZ183-270800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

54 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 37 49 / 0 100 90

Caruthers 55 37 49 / 0 100 90

Lemoore 56 40 52 / 0 100 90

Hanford 56 38 50 / 0 100 90

Corcoran 57 39 52 / 0 100 40

CAZ184-270800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

53 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 41 47 / 0 100 90

Clovis 55 40 48 / 0 100 80

Fresno 55 40 49 / 0 100 90

Sanger 55 37 49 / 0 100 90

Reedley 55 38 49 / 0 100 90

Selma 55 39 49 / 0 100 80

Kingsburg 55 38 49 / 0 100 90

CAZ185-270800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

53 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 52. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 38 48 / 0 100 90

Visalia 55 38 49 / 0 100 90

Exeter 55 38 49 / 0 100 70

Tulare 56 39 50 / 0 100 50

Lindsay 56 38 49 / 0 100 80

Porterville 56 41 50 / 0 100 90

CAZ186-270800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 39 53 / 0 100 80

Allensworth 57 40 53 / 0 100 80

CAZ187-270800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 37 53 / 0 100 50

Wasco 57 39 52 / 0 100 80

Buttonwillow 57 41 52 / 0 90 90

CAZ188-270800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 40 52 / 0 100 90

McFarland 57 41 52 / 0 100 90

Shafter 57 41 52 / 0 100 80

CAZ189-270800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 41.

Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 48 52 / 0 90 70

Bakersfield 57 44 52 / 0 90 100

Arvin 57 39 52 / 0 70 100

Lamont 57 39 52 / 0 80 100

Mettler 56 40 50 / 0 60 100

CAZ190-270800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain,

snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

31 to 41. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

37 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 34 40 / 0 100 100

Oakhurst 52 27 43 / 0 100 100

Auberry 49 38 41 / 0 100 100

CAZ191-270800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 38 48 / 0 100 90

Springville 51 38 44 / 0 100 90

Tule River Reservation 54 38 46 / 0 100 100

CAZ192-270800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to 33 inches. Lows 24 to 30 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph...southwest 35 to 50 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 67 inches. Lows 19 to

29 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 8 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

17 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Not

as cold. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 31 35 / 40 100 100

Tuolumne Meadows 35 9 25 / 100 100 100

Wawona 46 24 36 / 30 100 100

Devils Postpile 36 16 26 / 60 100 100

Bass Lake 46 28 36 / 0 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 46 31 36 / 50 100 100

CAZ193-270800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A 50 percent chance of snow

in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 32 inches.

Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. South winds

25 to 35 mph...southwest 35 to 50 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 11 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely

in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 12 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

18 to 25 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 16 21 / 20 100 100

Shaver Lake 38 21 29 / 0 100 100

Lake Wishon 38 18 28 / 20 100 100

CAZ194-270800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Strong winds. Snow accumulation up to 32 inches.

Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph...southwest 35 to 50 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms,

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Near the crest, slight chance

of thunderstorms, Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph...southwest 35 to

45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

6 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely.

Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...8 to

18 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southeast winds around 25 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

19 to 28 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 24 39 / 20 100 100

Grant Grove 37 24 29 / 0 100 100

Lodgepole 36 20 28 / 0 100 100

Camp Nelson 44 28 36 / 0 100 100

Johnsondale 48 19 39 / 0 100 100

CAZ195-270800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Near the crest, snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 20 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow,

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

35 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 18 to 27 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

18 to 26 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Lows

16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...25 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 31 34 / 0 100 100

Kernville 53 33 44 / 0 100 100

Lake Isabella 54 37 44 / 0 100 100

Weldon 49 33 41 / 0 100 100

CAZ196-270800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely

and showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 33 39 / 0 70 100

Tehachapi 46 33 40 / 0 60 100

Twin Oaks 49 36 41 / 0 80 100

CAZ197-270800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and chance of

snow after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening increasing to

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to

37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 35 37 / 0 70 100

Frazier Park 48 26 39 / 0 50 100

Grapevine 54 40 47 / 0 50 100

CAZ198-270800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Very windy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Windy. Highs 42 to 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

38 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 36 49 / 0 80 80

Ridgecrest 54 31 49 / 0 60 90

CAZ199-270800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 3500 feet.

Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in

the morning, then rain with snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 41 44 / 0 50 100

California City 54 32 49 / 0 40 100

Mojave 52 37 48 / 0 40 100

Edwards AFB 54 32 50 / 0 0 100

Rosamond 55 33 50 / 0 0 100

