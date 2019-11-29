CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

51. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 34 50 / 20 40 20

Avenal 48 34 50 / 50 50 20

San Luis Reservoir 48 38 50 / 20 30 20

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to

35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 34 52 / 40 40 20

Mendota 49 32 51 / 50 40 20

Firebaugh 49 31 51 / 50 40 30

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 34. Light

winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 29 50 / 30 30 20

Merced 49 32 50 / 30 30 30

Chowchilla 49 30 49 / 40 40 30

Madera 49 32 49 / 40 40 30

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 34 51 / 100 40 20

Five Points 48 33 50 / 50 40 20

NAS Lemoore 48 33 50 / 70 50 30

Kettleman City 49 34 51 / 80 50 20

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

27 to 32. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 31 49 / 50 40 30

Caruthers 47 32 49 / 50 50 30

Lemoore 48 33 49 / 50 50 30

Hanford 48 33 49 / 50 60 40

Corcoran 48 33 50 / 100 60 40

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 34. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 37 47 / 60 20 50

Clovis 48 36 49 / 50 50 30

Fresno 48 35 49 / 50 60 20

Sanger 48 33 48 / 50 40 40

Reedley 47 34 47 / 50 50 40

Selma 47 35 48 / 50 50 40

Kingsburg 47 33 48 / 50 50 40

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 27 to 32. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 34 47 / 50 60 40

Visalia 47 34 47 / 50 50 40

Exeter 46 33 47 / 80 80 50

Tulare 47 35 48 / 50 70 40

Lindsay 47 33 47 / 100 80 50

Porterville 47 37 47 / 100 80 40

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 33 50 / 100 60 40

Allensworth 48 33 50 / 100 70 40

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 30 50 / 100 50 30

Wasco 48 32 49 / 80 80 30

Buttonwillow 48 33 49 / 100 40 50

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 30 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 34 49 / 60 80 40

McFarland 48 34 49 / 40 80 30

Shafter 48 33 49 / 80 70 30

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 40 47 / 100 80 40

Bakersfield 48 38 48 / 90 80 40

Arvin 47 33 47 / 70 90 30

Lamont 48 33 48 / 70 90 40

Mettler 46 33 46 / 50 90 40

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 31 41 / 70 50 50

Oakhurst 45 22 43 / 70 60 60

Auberry 42 34 41 / 50 70 60

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers and chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Snow and chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 32 45 / 100 80 60

Springville 41 33 40 / 100 80 60

Tule River Reservation 43 34 42 / 100 90 60

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Snow likely in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows 19 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 15 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Near the crest, snow likely in the morning, Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Total snow accumulation 1 to 19 inches. Highs 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 12 to 22 at

5000 feet...3 to 11 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

17 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 27 33 / 90 70 70

Tuolumne Meadows 25 4 22 / 70 80 70

Wawona 37 20 34 / 80 70 70

Devils Postpile 25 10 23 / 90 80 80

Bass Lake 38 23 36 / 70 80 70

Hetch Hetchy 38 26 34 / 70 80 80

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 9 inches. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy.

Highs 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 15 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 22 at

5000 feet...2 to 8 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

21 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 29 to

35 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 12 19 / 90 80 70

Shaver Lake 30 17 28 / 100 80 70

Lake Wishon 29 13 26 / 100 80 70

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Breezy.

Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 53 inches. Lows 19 to

27 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings

around 11 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Highs 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Wind chill readings around 14 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 23 at

5000 feet...1 to 11 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 27 to

36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 17 36 / 100 70 70

Grant Grove 29 20 26 / 70 80 70

Lodgepole 27 13 24 / 100 80 70

Camp Nelson 35 22 31 / 100 80 70

Johnsondale 38 12 34 / 100 80 70

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow in the morning,

then snow likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

29 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Near the crest, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Windy. Lows 17 to 26 at 5000 feet...15 to 20 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph...west 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 11 to 20 at 5000 feet...

9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 27 29 / 100 80 60

Kernville 42 27 40 / 100 80 50

Lake Isabella 42 31 40 / 100 80 50

Weldon 38 27 37 / 100 80 40

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow and showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 31 to

41.

.TONIGHT...Rain and chance of snow in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 30 to

40. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 28 33 / 100 90 50

Tehachapi 35 25 34 / 100 90 30

Twin Oaks 39 30 36 / 100 90 50

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers and slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

32 to 42. West winds around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 25 32 / 70 80 40

Frazier Park 35 16 34 / 80 80 30

Grapevine 42 33 42 / 50 90 50

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 43. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 36 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 17 to 27. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 37 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 27 43 / 100 60 0

Ridgecrest 43 24 44 / 100 70 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 36 39 / 100 70 0

California City 42 24 44 / 100 70 0

Mojave 40 30 42 / 100 70 0

Edwards AFB 43 25 45 / 100 70 0

Rosamond 43 25 44 / 100 50 0

