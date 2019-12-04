CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

_____

562 FPUS56 KHNX 040701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-040800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 49 57 / 0 90 100

Avenal 58 48 56 / 0 100 100

San Luis Reservoir 58 50 54 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ180-040800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 47 55 / 0 80 90

Mendota 58 45 55 / 0 70 100

Firebaugh 58 45 55 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ181-040800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 43 55 / 0 40 90

Merced 57 45 55 / 0 40 90

Chowchilla 57 44 55 / 0 40 90

Madera 57 45 55 / 0 40 100

=

$$

CAZ182-040800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 47 56 / 0 100 100

Five Points 59 45 55 / 0 90 100

NAS Lemoore 58 46 55 / 0 100 100

Kettleman City 58 48 57 / 0 100 100

=

$$

CAZ183-040800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 43 55 / 0 60 100

Caruthers 58 44 55 / 0 70 100

Lemoore 57 45 55 / 0 100 100

Hanford 57 45 55 / 0 90 90

Corcoran 57 45 57 / 0 90 100

=

$$

CAZ184-040800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 49 55 / 0 40 100

Clovis 58 48 56 / 0 40 100

Fresno 59 47 56 / 0 50 100

Sanger 58 45 55 / 0 50 100

Reedley 57 46 55 / 0 60 100

Selma 58 47 55 / 0 60 100

Kingsburg 58 45 55 / 0 60 100

=

$$

CAZ185-040800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 46 55 / 0 60 100

Visalia 57 46 55 / 0 70 100

Exeter 56 45 56 / 0 60 100

Tulare 57 46 56 / 0 70 100

Lindsay 56 45 57 / 0 60 100

Porterville 56 49 58 / 0 60 100

=

$$

CAZ186-040800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 45 58 / 0 90 100

Allensworth 58 45 58 / 0 100 100

=

$$

CAZ187-040800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 58. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 43 58 / 0 90 100

Wasco 58 45 58 / 0 80 100

Buttonwillow 59 46 58 / 0 90 90

=

$$

CAZ188-040800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 46 58 / 0 100 90

McFarland 58 46 58 / 0 100 90

Shafter 59 46 58 / 0 90 100

=

$$

CAZ189-040800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning becoming north

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 51 57 / 0 90 90

Bakersfield 59 50 58 / 0 90 90

Arvin 62 47 58 / 0 90 100

Lamont 60 47 58 / 0 80 100

Mettler 61 47 56 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ190-040800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 43 50 / 0 30 90

Oakhurst 58 37 52 / 0 30 100

Auberry 58 48 51 / 0 30 100

=

$$

CAZ191-040800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 52. East winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 58. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 48 58 / 40 50 100

Springville 59 47 53 / 0 70 100

Tule River Reservation 60 48 54 / 20 70 100

=

$$

CAZ192-040800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 40 46 / 0 20 100

Tuolumne Meadows 39 17 37 / 0 30 100

Wawona 56 34 46 / 30 20 100

Devils Postpile 40 24 37 / 0 20 100

Bass Lake 58 38 46 / 40 30 100

Hetch Hetchy 53 39 47 / 0 0 100

=

$$

CAZ193-040800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 26 32 / 20 30 100

Shaver Lake 57 30 40 / 30 40 100

Lake Wishon 51 30 40 / 70 40 100

=

$$

CAZ194-040800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and chance of rain in the morning. Near the crest,

a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up

to 15 inches. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight. Near the crest, snow

after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. East winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 34 inches. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 32 49 / 0 50 100

Grant Grove 55 35 39 / 80 50 100

Lodgepole 53 28 38 / 40 50 100

Camp Nelson 57 37 44 / 50 90 100

Johnsondale 56 28 47 / 100 100 100

=

$$

CAZ195-040800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Near the crest, snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. East winds around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Breezy.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 40 40 / 0 100 100

Kernville 54 41 51 / 0 100 100

Lake Isabella 55 43 51 / 0 100 100

Weldon 52 40 48 / 0 90 100

=

$$

CAZ196-040800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

41 to 51. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 41 45 / 0 90 90

Tehachapi 55 40 45 / 0 90 100

Twin Oaks 56 45 50 / 0 90 100

=

$$

CAZ197-040800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 52 to 61. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Very windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Very windy. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the morning shifting

to the south around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 41 44 / 0 90 100

Frazier Park 54 31 45 / 0 90 100

Grapevine 60 45 52 / 0 80 90

=

$$

CAZ198-040800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 41 51 / 100 70 100

Ridgecrest 57 38 53 / 80 70 100

=

$$

CAZ199-040800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 46 49 / 0 80 100

California City 57 38 53 / 0 90 100

Mojave 57 42 51 / 0 90 100

Edwards AFB 56 38 53 / 0 90 100

Rosamond 58 38 53 / 0 90 100

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

