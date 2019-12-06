CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

257 FPUS56 KHNX 060801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-070000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 51 62 / 0 70 80

Avenal 64 51 63 / 0 60 70

San Luis Reservoir 61 53 61 / 30 80 80

=

$$

CAZ180-070000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to

65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 51 63 / 20 80 70

Mendota 64 50 62 / 0 80 80

Firebaugh 64 49 62 / 0 80 80

=

$$

CAZ181-070000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

36 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 47 61 / 0 90 90

Merced 63 50 61 / 0 90 90

Chowchilla 64 48 61 / 0 90 90

Madera 64 49 61 / 0 80 90

=

$$

CAZ182-070000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 49 62 / 0 70 80

Five Points 64 49 62 / 0 70 70

NAS Lemoore 64 48 62 / 0 70 80

Kettleman City 65 50 63 / 0 50 70

=

$$

CAZ183-070000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to

65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 47 61 / 0 80 80

Caruthers 64 47 61 / 0 70 80

Lemoore 64 48 61 / 0 60 80

Hanford 64 48 61 / 0 60 80

Corcoran 64 47 63 / 0 50 80

=

$$

CAZ184-070000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 58 to

63. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 64 51 60 / 0 80 90

Clovis 64 51 61 / 0 80 90

Fresno 64 50 61 / 0 80 90

Sanger 64 48 61 / 0 70 90

Reedley 64 49 60 / 0 70 90

Selma 64 49 61 / 0 70 90

Kingsburg 64 48 61 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ185-070000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

46 to 51. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 49 61 / 0 70 90

Visalia 64 48 61 / 0 60 80

Exeter 64 47 62 / 0 50 90

Tulare 64 48 62 / 0 50 80

Lindsay 64 46 63 / 0 40 90

Porterville 64 49 63 / 0 30 80

=

$$

CAZ186-070000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 47 64 / 0 40 70

Allensworth 66 48 65 / 0 30 70

=

$$

CAZ187-070000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 58. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 45 64 / 0 40 70

Wasco 66 47 65 / 0 20 70

Buttonwillow 64 49 64 / 0 20 60

=

$$

CAZ188-070000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 54. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 48 65 / 0 20 70

McFarland 66 49 65 / 0 20 70

Shafter 66 49 65 / 0 20 60

=

$$

CAZ189-070000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to

67. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 54 63 / 0 0 60

Bakersfield 66 51 65 / 0 0 60

Arvin 66 49 65 / 0 0 50

Lamont 67 48 65 / 0 0 50

Mettler 64 49 63 / 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ190-070000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 46 53 / 0 90 100

Oakhurst 61 39 55 / 0 90 100

Auberry 59 49 54 / 0 80 100

=

$$

CAZ191-070000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 47 62 / 0 50 90

Springville 60 47 59 / 0 40 80

Tule River Reservation 61 49 61 / 0 30 80

=

$$

CAZ192-070000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

PST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain...snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms...snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to

34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 41 48 / 0 90 100

Tuolumne Meadows 40 18 37 / 0 90 100

Wawona 53 35 48 / 0 90 100

Devils Postpile 40 23 37 / 0 80 100

Bass Lake 54 38 48 / 0 90 100

Hetch Hetchy 53 40 49 / 0 90 100

=

$$

CAZ193-070000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

PST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms...snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

40 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow and rain. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to

34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 27 35 / 0 80 100

Shaver Lake 47 31 42 / 0 80 100

Lake Wishon 46 30 41 / 0 70 100

=

$$

CAZ194-070000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

PST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight, Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow, Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest,

snow. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow and rain. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 31 51 / 0 60 90

Grant Grove 46 34 42 / 0 70 100

Lodgepole 44 27 40 / 0 60 90

Camp Nelson 51 36 50 / 0 30 90

Johnsondale 53 26 53 / 0 30 80

=

$$

CAZ195-070000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Slight chance of

rain, Chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to

38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs

48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain in the evening. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 38 48 / 0 20 80

Kernville 56 41 58 / 0 20 70

Lake Isabella 57 44 58 / 0 0 70

Weldon 53 43 55 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ196-070000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 43 52 / 0 0 50

Tehachapi 51 39 53 / 0 0 50

Twin Oaks 55 46 58 / 0 0 50

=

$$

CAZ197-070000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 43 50 / 0 30 60

Frazier Park 51 32 51 / 0 30 60

Grapevine 59 46 58 / 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ198-070000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

61. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 59. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 41 59 / 0 0 40

Ridgecrest 58 38 61 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ199-070000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 46 56 / 0 0 40

California City 57 39 59 / 0 0 40

Mojave 56 43 58 / 0 0 40

Edwards AFB 57 39 59 / 0 0 40

Rosamond 57 39 59 / 0 0 40

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather